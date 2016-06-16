TOULOUSE, France Speculation surrounding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future is not affecting Sweden's Euro 2016 campaign, coach Erik Hamren said on Thursday.

After a lacklustre 1-1 draw with Ireland in their opener, Sweden have their work cut out to escape from Group E which also contains Belgium and Italy.

Talismanic forward Ibrahimovic, who left Paris St Germain at the end of last season, failed to shine in Sweden's first match, leading to suggestions that his uncertain future was a distraction.

"No, it doesn’t bother us, we're used to it," Hamren told journalists. "Players play for club teams and international teams and there are a lot of rumours going around.

"Of course, with a big player like Ibrahimovic there are always rumours," he added. "It doesn't bother us."

The 34-year-old forward scored 38 league goals last season to help PSG romp to the Ligue 1 title and has been heavily linked with a move to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Sweden meet Italy in their second Group E match in Toulouse on Friday.

