TOULOUSE, France, June 16 Sweden's Kim Kallstrom says his side are prepared to learn from Belgium's mistakes when they face Italy in their second Euro 2016 match in Toulouse on Friday.

Italy delivered one of the finest performances of the tournament so far when they saw off much fancied Belgium 2-0 in their opener, demonstrating impressive cohesion to move to the top of Group E.

Though Antonio Conte's side are favourites to confirm their place in the knockout rounds with victory against Sweden, Kallstrom is convinced he knows how his side can avoid falling into the same trap as the Belgians.

"You have to track the runs," Kallstrom told journalists, referring to Italy's first goal of the tournament.

"Belgium are a fantastic team, but we'll play differently," the midfielder added. "We will play this game according to our abilities and not look at the other players too much."

Kallstrom said the biggest challenge was finding the balance between defence and attack.

"You can't open up the areas (Italy) are looking for," he said.

"They play a lot of deep balls, so you have to communicate well between defence and midfield and when we win the ball, we have to perform and deliver up front."

Coach Erik Hamren said Sweden's defensive game was different from Belgium's. "As a collective we need to close the gaps."

Sweden struggled to get going in their opening 1-1 draw with Ireland, with front man Zlatan Ibrahimovic cutting an anonymous figure and failing to make the same impact he managed so regularly in France last season.

With Italy having thoroughly neutralised the threat of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku in their opener, Sweden and their leading striker will have to improve significantly to trouble Italy's solid defence.

"We won't get many chances," said Hamren, "and we have to take those we do get.

"Italy have three strong central defenders and we have to especially take our chances when there's a switch in play and when there are set pieces. That's the best way to score tomorrow." (Editing by Clare Lovell)