WARSAW, June 13 Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Sweden and England at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev (1845 GMT): * Sweden have never lost a competitive match with England although most matches between the two end in draws. Of seven such games played two were won and five were drawn. Sweden won the only previous fixture at a Euro finals when, as hosts, they beat England 2-1 in Stockholm in 1992. * Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who opened the scoring in the 2-1 defeat by Ukraine on Monday, has found the net in each of Sweden's last four internationals. * Sweden have not drawn a match since February last year, a 1-1 friendly against Ukraine in Nicosia. Since then they have won 11 of 15 games and lost four. * England's 1-0 win over Sweden at Wembley last November in a friendly ended a dismal run going back more than 40 years in which they had not beaten the Swedes in 12 matches. * England, who have scored one goal in each of manager Roy Hodgson's three matches in charge, have not failed to score in their last 14 games, going back to a 0-0 draw with Montenegro at Wembley in a Euro qualifier in October 2010. * England are unbeaten in nine competitive games since their 4-1 thrashing by Germany at the 2010 World Cup finals. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)