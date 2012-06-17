WARSAW, June 17 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Sweden and France at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev (1845 GMT): * Sweden have not beaten France in more than 40 years, a run of 11 matches since a 2-0 win in a World Cup qualifier in October 1969. * Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in four of Sweden's last five internationals, failing only against England in their last match. * Sweden have not drawn a match since February last year, a 1-1 friendly against Ukraine in Nicosia. Since then they have won 11 of 16 games and lost five. * France extended their unbeaten record to 23 matches with the 2-0 victory over Ukraine on Friday. They have conceded just 10 goals in those 23 matches. * France's triumph against Ukraine ended a run of eight matches at major tournaments without a win since the 2006 World Cup finals when they beat Portugal 1-0 in Munich in the semi-finals. * French striker Karim Benzema has not yet scored in the tournament and has appeared on the scoresheet in only two of France's last 18 internationals. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)