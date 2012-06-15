KIEV, June 15 A superb Andy Carroll header
earned England a 1-0 halftime lead over Sweden in their Euro
2012 Group D clash on Friday.
Carroll, who was brought in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to
exploit Sweden's weakness in the air, headed home from near the
penalty spot from Steven Gerrard's cross to give Roy Hodgson's
team a deserved advantage in the 23rd minute.
England, who drew their first game against France, had the
first clear chance when Scott Parker unleashed an unexpected
25-metre drive, forcing Andreas Isaksson to stretch to palm away
in the ninth minute.
Pointless Sweden looked toothless up front until Zlatan
Ibrahimovic had a 20-metre deflected shot saved by Joe Hart in
the 33rd minute.
The kickoff was delayed by 15 minutes after the other Group
D game between France and Ukraine was suspended for almost an
hour due to lighting and thunder.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)