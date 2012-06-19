KIEV, June 19 France were being held to a 0-0 draw by eliminated Sweden at halftime in a cagey final Euro 2012 Group D game on Tuesday.

Sweden went closest to scoring after 12 minutes when Philippe Mexes botched a defensive header to allow Ola Toivonen to run free but his shot clipped the outside of the post after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris forced him wide.

Franck Ribery threatened the Swedish defence but his rising angled shot was superbly blocked by Andreas Isaksson as France dominated possession.

The French will qualify with a draw or win and a defeat could also see them through depending on the result of the other group game between co-hosts Ukraine and England.

