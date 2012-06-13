Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after losing their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Ukraine at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

KIEV Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a dead leg against Ukraine but the injury is "absolutely no problem" for his participation in the next Euro 2012 Group D match against England on Friday, Swedish FA press secretary Hans Hultman said on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic, who scored in Sweden's 2-1 defeat by Ukraine in their opening game, took part in the squad's warm-up but sat out the rest of the training session on Wednesday to protect a bruised left thigh.

"He got a hit against Ukraine, but it's absolutely no problem for the match against England," Hultman told reporters.

"We decided he would play some part as it was a public training today, but then that he would do his rehab and go to the gym in the hotel in the afternoon".

Around 5,000 Swedish fans turned up to watch their side train in blazing sunshine.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)