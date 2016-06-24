Football Soccer - Sweden v Belgium - EURO 2016 - Group E - Stade de Nice, Nice, France - 22/6/16 - Sweden Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts at the end of the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's international career did not end in a blaze of glory at the European Championship but the striker said he was proud to have represented Sweden at the tournament.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 116 games, netted 11 of Sweden's 19 goals in their Euro 2016 qualification campaign.

However, he was unable to add to his tally in France as Sweden bowed out of the tournament on Wednesday with 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

"It feels heavy. It feels disappointing but at the same time I enjoyed it," the 34-year-old told reporters in France. "We had the possibility of playing in the European Championships, I represented Sweden at this tournament so at the same time I am proud.

"This was my last game and I have many fantastic memories of the national team. It is a nice story as where I came from, what people called the little ghetto, I made the country my country. Sweden."

Ibrahimovic left Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain at the end of last season and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)