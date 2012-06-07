KIEV, June 7 Sweden's sloppy defending in recent friendlies is not a concern to coach Erik Hamren, who said a more defensive approach would curb his side's attacking instincts at Euro 2012.

"So long as we win our games and score more than the opposition, I'm happy," Hamren told a news conference on Thursday ahead of Sweden's training session on the outskirts of Kiev, where the Swedes will face Ukraine in their opening Group D game on Monday.

Hamren's side conceded three soft headed goals in their last two warm-up games against Iceland and Serbia, but the coach said he did not envisage making too many changes.

“"If we only play defensively I can guarantee fewer chances for the opposition - but we'll also create fewer chances going forward," he said.

Hamren pointed out that Sweden had won all three of their friendlies this year, scoring eight times.

"“That's why we can't get too hung up on the defence - we can do that the day we lose," he said.

The Swedes held an open training session at Dynamo Kiev's training ground, with forward Johan Elmander continuing to rehabilitate his broken metatarsal by training alone.

WIth most of the side expected to start against Ukraine having a relaxed game of football tennis, Galatasaray striker Elmander was put through his paces by the coaching staff, sprinting at full speed through ball drills.

Hamren said he expected Elmander, who broke a bone in his right foot in a club match against Fenerbahce, to rejoin the rest of the squad for full training.

“"My hope is that he'll join the squad tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday," he said. (Editing by Justin Palmer)