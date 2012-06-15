KIEV, June 15 Sweden have dropped Mikael Lustig among three changes for Friday's Group D match against England after his near-post blunder cost them a 2-1 loss to Ukraine in their opening game.

Andreas Granqvist moves across to take Lustig's place at right back with Jonas Olsson brought in to partner Olof Mellberg in central defence. Coach Erik Hamren has also handed striker Johan Elmander a start at the expense of Markus Rosenberg.

Anders Svensson comes in as a holding midfielder alongside Kim Kallstrom with Rasmus Elm moving to the left wing and Ola Toivonen dropped to the bench, according to the team posted on Sweden's official FA website (svenskfotboll.se).

Lustig has been left out after failing to mark the near post, allowing Andriy Shevchenko to score Ukraine's second goal and give the co-hosts victory at the Olympic stadium on Monday.

The game kicks off at 1845 GMT after France take on Ukraine in the group's other match in Donetsk (1600).

Team

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)