Soccer-Lander owner cleared for Southampton takeover
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
KIEV, June 19 Midfielder Emir Bajrami has been included in Sweden's starting lineup against France for their final Group D game in place of the ill Rasmus Elm at Euro 2012 on Tuesday.
Coach Erik Hamren made two changes from the team who lost 3-2 against England and are already eliminated from the tournament, with Ola Toivonen replacing the injured Johan Elmander up front.
Hamren said on Monday that Elm was ill and a decision on his participation would be made on Tuesday, while he had already announced that Elmander would be rested so he could continue his recovery from a broken foot.
In the group's other game, England take on co-hosts Ukraine in Donetsk, which also kicks off at 1845 GMT.
Team
1-Andreas Isaksson; 4-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Olof Mellberg, 13-Jonas Olsson, 5-Martin Olsson; 8-Anders Svensson, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 19-Emir Bajrami; 20-Ola Toivonen. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher and Ken Ferris)
June 9 Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.