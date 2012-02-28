Feb 28 Sweden defender Daniel
Majstorovic looks likely to miss Euro 2012 after rupturing knee
ligaments during a training session with his country on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Majstorovic was preparing for Wednesday's
friendly against Croatia in Zagreb.
" It was a situation where
Anders Svensson was in a challenge with Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) and
he fell over on Daniel's leg," Sweden coach Erik Hamren told
reporters.
"It's painful for us but most of all for Daniel. He's had
enough negatives. He's a great person to have in the group too,
which makes it even more painful."
Celtic said Majstorovic would stay in Sweden for the
immediate future and undergo an operation.
"Celtic's medical team will be in close liaison with the
Swedish FA medical team to ensure that Daniel receives the best
of care," they said in a statement on their website.
"Unfortunately he will be out long-term."
Sweden face Ukraine, France and England in June's European
Championship in Ukraine and Poland.
