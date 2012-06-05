STOCKHOLM, June 5 Sweden results since the 2010 World Cup: 2010 Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers Aug 11 F Scotland Stockholm W 3-0 Ibrahimovic,

Bajrami, Toivonen Sept 3 EQ Hungary Stockholm W 2-0 Wernbloom 2 Sept 7 EQ San Marino Malmo W 6-0 Ibrahimovic 2,

Granqvist, Berg OG 2 Oct 12 EQ Netherlands Amsterdam L 1-4 Granqvist Nov 17 F Germany Gothenburg D 0-0 2011 Jan 19 F Botswana Cape Town W 2-1 Gerndt, Svensson Jan 22 F S. Africa Nelspruit D 1-1 Hysen Feb 8 F Cyprus Nicosia W 2-0 Hysen, Berg Feb 9 F Ukraine Nicosia D 1-1 Elmander Mar 29 EQ Moldova Stockholm W 2-1 Lustig, Larsson June 3 EQ Moldova Chisinau W 4-1 Toivonen, Elmander 2

Gerndt, Kallstrom June 7 EQ Finland Stockholm W 5-0 Kallstrom,

Ibrahimovic 3,

Bajram Aug 8 F Ukraine Kharkiv W 1-0 Hysen Sept 2 EQ Hungary Budapest L 1-2 Wilhelmsson Sept 6 EQ San Marino Serravalle W 5-0 Kallstrom, M.Olsson

Wilhelmsson 2, Hysen Oct 7 EQ Finland Helsinki W 2-1 Larsson, M.Olsson Oct 11 EQ Netherlands Stockholm W 3-2 Kallstrom, Larssson

Toivonen Nov 11 F Denmark Copenhagen L 0-2 Nov 15 F England London L 0-1 2012 Jan 18 F Bahrain Doha W 2-0 Hysen, Hiljemark Feb 29 F Croatia Zagreb W 3-1 Ibrahimovic,

Larsson 2 May 30 F Iceland Gothenburg W 3-1 Ibrahimovic,

Toivonen,

Wilhelmsson To be played: June 5 v Serbia in Stockholm

EQ = Euro Qualifier

F = Friendly (Reporting by Mike Collett)