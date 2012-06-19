June 19 Match statistics for Sweden's 2-0 win against France in their Euro 2012 Group D match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev on Tuesday. Sweden France Goals scored 2 0 Total shots 12 24 Shots on target 7 10 Corners 2 8 Offsides 6 1 Fouls committed 17 14 Yellow cards 2 1 Red cards 0 0 Ball possession (percent) 43 57 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)