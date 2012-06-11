KIEV, June 11 Sweden's Markus Rosenberg will start on the right wing instead of Johan Elmander after they named their team for Monday's Euro 2012 Group D match against co-hosts Ukraine.

Elmander suffered a broken foot more than a month ago but despite the fracture having healed and a return to full training he will start the game on the bench.

Vice-captain Anders Svensson, who has 127 caps, also misses out in central midfield to Rasmus Elm in the team announced on the Swedish FA website.

Sebastian Larsson lines up on the left wing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a playmaker role behind Ola Toivonen up front.

Team (4-2-3-1)

1-Andreas Isaksson, 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Olof Mellberg, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson; 6-Rasmus Elm, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 22-Markus Rosenberg, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic (c), 7-Sebastian Larsson; 20-Ola Toivonen (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)