Soccer-Lander owner cleared for Southampton takeover
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
(Adds details)
KIEV, June 19 Hatem Ben Arfa was included in France's starting line-up to face eliminated Sweden in their final Euro 2012 Group D game on Tuesday.
Ben Arfa will play on the right flank in place of Jeremy Menez, who is rested after picking up a yellow card as coach Laurent made two changes from the team who beat Ukraine 2-0 in the previous game.
Yann Mvila, whose preparations had been hampered by an ankle injury, replaced Yohan Cabaye in midfield where he will partner Samir Nasri in front of holding player Alou Diarra.
Ola Toivonen starts up front for Sweden in place of the injured Johan Elmander with Emir Bajrami in midfield in place of Rasmus Elm.
Teams
Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 4-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Olof Mellberg, 13-Jonas Olsson, 5-Martin Olsson; 8-Anders Svensson, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 19-Emir Bajrami; 20-Ola Toivonen
France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 5-Philippe Mexes, 4-Adil Rami, 22-Gael Clichy; 20-Hatem Ben Arfa, 11-Samir Nasri, 18-Alou Diarra, 17-Yann Mvila, 7-Franck Ribery; 10-Karim Benzema
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
June 9 Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.