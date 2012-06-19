(Adds details)

KIEV, June 19 Hatem Ben Arfa was included in France's starting line-up to face eliminated Sweden in their final Euro 2012 Group D game on Tuesday.

Ben Arfa will play on the right flank in place of Jeremy Menez, who is rested after picking up a yellow card as coach Laurent made two changes from the team who beat Ukraine 2-0 in the previous game.

Yann Mvila, whose preparations had been hampered by an ankle injury, replaced Yohan Cabaye in midfield where he will partner Samir Nasri in front of holding player Alou Diarra.

Ola Toivonen starts up front for Sweden in place of the injured Johan Elmander with Emir Bajrami in midfield in place of Rasmus Elm.

Teams

Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 4-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Olof Mellberg, 13-Jonas Olsson, 5-Martin Olsson; 8-Anders Svensson, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 19-Emir Bajrami; 20-Ola Toivonen

France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 5-Philippe Mexes, 4-Adil Rami, 22-Gael Clichy; 20-Hatem Ben Arfa, 11-Samir Nasri, 18-Alou Diarra, 17-Yann Mvila, 7-Franck Ribery; 10-Karim Benzema

