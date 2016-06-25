ST ETIENNE, France Poland have recalled four of their regular starters for the Euro 2016 last-16 clash with Switzerland on Saturday after resting them in the 1-0 win over Ukraine in the last group match.

Lukasz Piszczek will start at right back instead of Thiago Rangel, Jakub Blaszczykowski and Kamil Grosicki have been deployed on the flanks and Krzysztof Maczynski lines up in central midfield.

Strikers Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik kept their places in coach Adam Nawalka's 4-4-2 formation which has misfired up front but reached the knockout stages with rock- solid defending that earned three clean sheets.

The Swiss made one change from the 0-0 group stage draw against hosts France, recalling striker Haris Seferovic in place of 19-year old Breel Embolo, with coach Vladimir Petkovic sticking to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

