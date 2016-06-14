June 14 Switzerland have to communicate better on the field and must be more composed in possession if they want to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2016, goalkeeper Yann Sommer said.

Switzerland started their Euro 2016 with a 1-0 win over Albania on Saturday and will hope to take another step towards the last 16 when they face Romania at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

"We need to make sure we communicate better as a team. In my opinion we were also a bit too hurried in possession," Sommer told UEFA's website (www.uefa.com).

"We were playing against 10 men for the majority of the game and didn't always make the most of our numerical advantage. We gave the ball away sloppily at times."

Sommer predicted Romania would change their tactics following Friday's 2-1 defeat by France but urged his side to stay calm in the face of uncertainty.

"We have the wind in our sails and the only thing that counts is the result... They are a team that prefer to sit back, so I'm interested to see how they will approach Wednesday. Whatever they do, we must keep our cool," the 27-year-old said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)