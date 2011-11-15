(Updates after Portugal became last team to qualify)

Nov 15 List of teams qualified for the June 8 - July 1 Euro 2012 finals in Ukraine and Poland after the playoff matches on Tuesday

Ukraine

Poland

Spain

Netherlands

Germany

Sweden

England

Greece

France

Denmark

Russia

Italy

Czech Republic

Croatia

Ireland

Portugal

