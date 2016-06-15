PARIS French police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse English soccer fans on Wednesday near the train station in the northern city of Lille, one of the venues of the Euro 2016 tournament, a police source said.

Police intervened after fans starting running in all directions following a detonation of unknown origin, the source told Reuters.

Earlier in the same area, police pushed away a group of English fans when they began to be threatening, the source said.

