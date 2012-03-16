WARSAW, March 16 Poland's competition
watchdog UOKiK is suing UEFA over the rules governing the sale
of tickets to the 2012 European soccer Championship, the
regulator said on Friday.
European soccer's governing body and the Polish football
association held a lottery in the country last year to allocate
tickets for the June 8 to July 1 tournament, co-hosted by Poland
and Ukraine.
Most fans were turned away, with the biggest pool of tickets
going to various corporate sponsors.
The Polish regulator has raised several objections related
to the sale, including the fans' inability to exchange the
tickets and return them for a refund, its spokeswoman said.
A Polish court will consider the case on June 22, in the
middle of the tournament.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Chris Borowski)