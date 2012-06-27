No result again gives Australia hopes a cold shower
LONDON Australia and Bangladesh saw Monday's Champions Trophy match at The Oval washed out just four overs short of forcing a result in a blow to both teams' hopes of reaching the semi-finals.
Euro 2012 top scorers after the first semi-final on Wednesday:
3 Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
Mario Gomez (Germany)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Alan Dzagoyev (Russia)
2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic)
Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic)
Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark)
Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark)
Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece)
Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Cesc Fabregas (Spain)
Fernando Torres (Spain)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)
Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)
1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia)
Andy Carroll (England)
Joleon Lescott (England)
Wayne Rooney (England)
Theo Walcott (England)
Danny Welbeck (England)
Yohan Cabaye (France)
Jeremy Menez (France)
Samir Nasri (France)
Lars Bender (Germany)
Sami Khedira (Germany)
Miroslav Klose (Germany)
Philipp Lahm (Germany)
Lukas Podolski (Germany)
Marco Reus (Germany)
Fanis Gekas (Greece)
Giorgos Karagounis (Greece)
Giorgos Samaras (Greece)
Sean St. Ledger (Ireland)
Mario Balotelli (Italy)
Antonio Cassano (Italy)
Antonio Di Natale (Italy)
Andrea Pirlo (Italy)
Robin van Persie (Netherlands)
Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands)
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Pepe (Portugal)
Helder Postiga (Portugal)
Silvestre Varela (Portugal)
Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia)
Roman Shirokov (Russia)
Jesus Navas (Spain)
David Silva (Spain)
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden)
Olof Mellberg (Sweden)
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)
CAPE TOWN The sudden death of Ivory Coast midfielder Cheik Tiote on Monday increased the number of high-profile African players who have collapsed and died while playing football, almost all of them suffering a form of cardiac arrest.