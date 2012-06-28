French federation president hits out at French men
PARIS French federation president Bernard Giudicelli has hit out at the country's male players after their disappointing run at Roland Garros, saying they lacked physical strength and grit.
Euro 2012 top scorers after the second semi-final on Thursday:
3 Mario Balotelli (Italy)
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
Mario Gomez (Germany)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Alan Dzagoyev (Russia)
2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic)
Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic)
Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark)
Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark)
Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece)
Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Cesc Fabregas (Spain)
Fernando Torres (Spain)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)
Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)
1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia)
Andy Carroll (England)
Joleon Lescott (England)
Wayne Rooney (England)
Theo Walcott (England)
Danny Welbeck (England)
Yohan Cabaye (France)
Jeremy Menez (France)
Samir Nasri (France)
Lars Bender (Germany)
Sami Khedira (Germany)
Miroslav Klose (Germany)
Philipp Lahm (Germany)
Mesut Ozil (Germany)
Lukas Podolski (Germany)
Marco Reus (Germany)
Fanis Gekas (Greece)
Giorgos Karagounis (Greece)
Giorgos Samaras (Greece)
Sean St. Ledger (Ireland)
Antonio Cassano (Italy)
Antonio Di Natale (Italy)
Andrea Pirlo (Italy)
Robin van Persie (Netherlands)
Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands)
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Pepe (Portugal)
Helder Postiga (Portugal)
Silvestre Varela (Portugal)
Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia)
Roman Shirokov (Russia)
Jesus Navas (Spain)
David Silva (Spain)
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden)
Olof Mellberg (Sweden)
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)
PARIS French federation president Bernard Giudicelli has hit out at the country's male players after their disappointing run at Roland Garros, saying they lacked physical strength and grit.
MELBOURNE Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli hopes his team can emulate La Liga giants Barcelona's "collective" approach in extracting the best out of Lionel Messi.