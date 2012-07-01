Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
Euro 2012 top scorers after the final on Sunday:
3 Fernando Torres (Spain)
Mario Gomez (Germany)
Alan Dzagoyev (Russia)
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
Mario Balotelli (Italy)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic)
Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic)
Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark)
Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark)
Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece)
Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Cesc Fabregas (Spain)
David Silva (Spain)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)
Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)
1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia)
Andy Carroll (England)
Joleon Lescott (England)
Wayne Rooney (England)
Theo Walcott (England)
Danny Welbeck (England)
Yohan Cabaye (France)
Jeremy Menez (France)
Samir Nasri (France)
Lars Bender (Germany)
Sami Khedira (Germany)
Miroslav Klose (Germany)
Philipp Lahm (Germany)
Mesut Ozil (Germany)
Lukas Podolski (Germany)
Marco Reus (Germany)
Fanis Gekas (Greece)
Giorgos Karagounis (Greece)
Giorgos Samaras (Greece)
Sean St. Ledger (Ireland)
Antonio Cassano (Italy)
Antonio Di Natale (Italy)
Andrea Pirlo (Italy)
Robin van Persie (Netherlands)
Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands)
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Pepe (Portugal)
Helder Postiga (Portugal)
Silvestre Varela (Portugal)
Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia)
Roman Shirokov (Russia)
Jordi Alba (Spain)
Juan Mata (Spain)
Jesus Navas (Spain)
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden)
Olof Mellberg (Sweden)
