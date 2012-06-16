Soccer-Stoke City not selling Butland, says chairman Coates
June 9 Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is not going to be sold in the transfer window and will be at the Premier League club for "years to come", chairman Peter Coates has said.
June 16 Euro 2012 top scorers on Saturday: 3 Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) Mario Gomez (Germany) Alan Dzagoyev (Russia) 2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic) Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic) Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark) Cesc Fabregas (Spain) Fernando Torres (Spain) Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia) Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark) Andy Carroll (England) Joleon Lescott (England) Theo Walcott (England) Danny Welbeck (England) Yohan Cabaye (France) Jeremy Menez (France) Samir Nasri (France) Fanis Gekas (Greece) Giorgos Karagounis (Greece) Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece) Sean St. Ledger (Ireland) Antonio Di Natale (Italy) Andrea Pirlo (Italy) Robin van Persie (Netherlands) Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Pepe (Portugal) Helder Postiga (Portugal) Silvestre Varela (Portugal) Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia) Roman Shirokov (Russia) David Silva (Spain) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) Olof Mellberg (Sweden) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
BERNE, June 9 Saudi Arabia's national team will face no sanction from FIFA for failing to respect a minute's silence for the victims of the London attacks before the start of a World Cup qualifier in Australia, soccer's global governing body said on Friday.