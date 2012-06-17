Soccer-Scotland must be at their best to beat England -Snodgrass
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
June 17 Euro 2012 top scorers on Sunday: 3 Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) Mario Gomez (Germany) Alan Dzagoyev (Russia) 2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic) Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic) Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark) Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Cesc Fabregas (Spain) Fernando Torres (Spain) Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia) Andy Carroll (England) Joleon Lescott (England) Theo Walcott (England) Danny Welbeck (England) Yohan Cabaye (France) Jeremy Menez (France) Samir Nasri (France) Lars Bender (Germany) Lukas Podolski (Germany) Fanis Gekas (Greece) Giorgos Karagounis (Greece) Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece) Sean St. Ledger (Ireland) Antonio Di Natale (Italy) Andrea Pirlo (Italy) Robin van Persie (Netherlands) Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands) Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Pepe (Portugal) Helder Postiga (Portugal) Silvestre Varela (Portugal) Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia) Roman Shirokov (Russia) David Silva (Spain) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) Olof Mellberg (Sweden) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
MANCHESTER, England, June 7 England's Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March's friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.