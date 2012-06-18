Soccer-Stoke City not selling Butland, says chairman Coates
June 9 Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is not going to be sold in the transfer window and will be at the Premier League club for "years to come", chairman Peter Coates has said.
June 18 Euro 2012 top scorers on Monday: 3 Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) Mario Gomez (Germany) Alan Dzagoyev (Russia) 2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic) Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic) Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark) Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Cesc Fabregas (Spain) Fernando Torres (Spain) Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia) Andy Carroll (England) Joleon Lescott (England) Theo Walcott (England) Danny Welbeck (England) Yohan Cabaye (France) Jeremy Menez (France) Samir Nasri (France) Lars Bender (Germany) Lukas Podolski (Germany) Fanis Gekas (Greece) Giorgos Karagounis (Greece) Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece) Sean St. Ledger (Ireland) Mario Balotelli (Italy) Antonio Cassano (Italy) Antonio Di Natale (Italy) Andrea Pirlo (Italy) Robin van Persie (Netherlands) Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands) Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Pepe (Portugal) Helder Postiga (Portugal) Silvestre Varela (Portugal) Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia) Roman Shirokov (Russia) Jesus Navas (Spain) David Silva (Spain) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) Olof Mellberg (Sweden) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
BERNE, June 9 Saudi Arabia's national team will face no sanction from FIFA for failing to respect a minute's silence for the victims of the London attacks before the start of a World Cup qualifier in Australia, soccer's global governing body said on Friday.