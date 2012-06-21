Soccer-With World Cup looming, Chelsea's Batshuayi wants more playing time
June 8 Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year's World Cup finals.
June 21 Euro 2012 top scorers after the first quarter-final on Thursday: 3 Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) Mario Gomez (Germany) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Alan Dzagoyev (Russia) 2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic) Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic) Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark) Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark) Cesc Fabregas (Spain) Fernando Torres (Spain) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia) Andy Carroll (England) Joleon Lescott (England) Wayne Rooney (England) Theo Walcott (England) Danny Welbeck (England) Yohan Cabaye (France) Jeremy Menez (France) Samir Nasri (France) Lars Bender (Germany) Lukas Podolski (Germany) Fanis Gekas (Greece) Giorgos Karagounis (Greece) Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece) Sean St. Ledger (Ireland) Mario Balotelli (Italy) Antonio Cassano (Italy) Antonio Di Natale (Italy) Andrea Pirlo (Italy) Robin van Persie (Netherlands) Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands) Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Pepe (Portugal) Helder Postiga (Portugal) Silvestre Varela (Portugal) Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia) Roman Shirokov (Russia) Jesus Navas (Spain) David Silva (Spain) Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) Olof Mellberg (Sweden) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
June 8 Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year's World Cup finals.
June 8 Chelsea striker Diego Costa is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after being told by manager Antonio Conte that the 28-year-old is not part of his plans at the Premier League club, the Spain international has said.