PARIS Turkey coach Fatih Terim was left to rue a missed chance in the first half of their Euro 2016 Group D defeat by Croatia, which he believes would have changed the outcome of Sunday's match.

Ozan Tufan’s downward header was blocked on the line by Danijel Subasic as Turkey had the first clear chance of the match at the Parc des Princes, before Croatia scored the game's only goal through Luka Modric.

“If Ozan had scored (this goal), the outcome of the match would have been different,” Terim told a news conference.

“I thought we would have more possession. The first half was balanced.”

Modric put Croatia in front with a superb 25-metre volley from a hooked clearance four minutes before the break.

Turkey created very little as they searched for a way back into the game after the interval, while Croatia pushed for a second goal, coming close when Darijo Srna's free kick brushed the bar.

“We had the best chance in the first half but it was not the case after the break,” said Terim.

“We were dominated physically, we dropped after about an hour.”

Turkey, who are playing in their first major tournament since they reached the semi-finals at Euro 2008 by beating Croatia on penalties in the last eight, face an uphill battle to qualify for the last-16, with matches to come against holders Spain and the Czech Republic.

“We will learn our lesson,” Terim added.

“Some players need to make more effort, I expected better from them. We will keep fighting.”

