ANKARA Turkey have named 18-year-old midfielder Emre Mor, who made his debut in Sunday's friendly against Montenegro, in their Euro 2016 squad, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

Mor, who plays for Danish club Nordsjaelland, represented Denmark at youth level but Turkey coach Fatih Terim talked him into switching his allegiance.

Turkey qualified for the European Championship when midfielder Selcuk Inan's dramatic late free kick sealed victory over Iceland to send them into the finals as the third-placed side with the best qualifying record.

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is likely to be key to Turkey's prospects in France, along with Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu and Beijing striker Burak Yilmaz.

Turkey face holders Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at the European Championship which starts in France on June 10.

Turkey squad: Goalkeepers: Volkan Babacan (Medipol Basaksehir), Onur Recep Kivrak (Trabzonspor), Harun Tekin (Bursaspor)

Defenders: Gokhan Gonul (Fenerbahce), Ahmet Calik (Genclerbirligi), Sener Ozbayrakli (Fenerbahce), Hakan Balta (Galatasaray), Mehmet Topal (Fenerbahce), Semih Kaya (Galatasaray), Ismail Koybasi (Besiktas), Caner Erkin (Fenerbahce)

Midfielders: Emre Mor (FC Nordsjælland), Volkan Sen (Fenerbahce), Hakan Calhanoglu (Leverkusen), Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund), Volkan Sen (Fenerbahce), Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce), Selcuk Inan (Galatasaray), Arda Turan (Barcelona), Olcay Sahan (Besiktas)

Forwards: Burak Yilmaz (Beijing Guoan FC), Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Yunus Malli (FSV Mainz 05)

