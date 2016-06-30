Airport employees attend a ceremony for their friends, who were killed in Tuesday's attack at the airport, at the international departure terminal of Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

PARIS European soccer body UEFA will hold a "moment of applause" before the Poland v Portugal Euro 2016 quarter-finals on Thursday in memory of victims of the gun and bomb attack at Istanbul's main airport this week.

The attack on one of the world's busiest airports, a hub at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, killed 43 people and was the deadliest in a series of suicide bombings in Turkey this year.

"The two teams and spectators will participate in a moment of applause.....in memory of the victims of Tuesday's terrorist attack in Istanbul and other attacks which have occurred during the tournament," UEFA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)