ISTANBUL, April 25 Turkey has withdrawn its bid to host Euro 2020 matches because it wants to host the whole tournament rather than sharing it with other cities.

UEFA said in December that Euro 2020 would be held in multiple cities across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

"We will soon have the 13 stadiums that suit the capacity criteria of European Football Championship. That being the case, Turkey is in a position to host the whole tournament by itself with its communication infrastructure, travelling and accommodation opportunities and above all, passion for football," the Turkish Football Federation said on its website on Friday.

"For this reason, our board today decided not to bid for the semi-final and final games of Euro 2020," it added.

Istanbul was among the favourites to stage the final and both semi-finals.

The statement also said that Turkey will be bidding to host Euro 2024. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ed Osmond)