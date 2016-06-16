Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
LYON, France, June 16 Northern Ireland scored two second-half goals to beat Ukraine 2-0 in a feisty Euro 2016 Group C match on Thursday that was briefly suspended due to a hailstorm.
Defender Gareth McAuley powered home Oliver Norwood's free kick after 49 minutes shortly before torrential rain forced the referee to take the players off the pitch.
They returned two minutes later and Viktor Kovalenko struck a fierce shot just over the bar as Ukraine pressed for an equaliser but Niall McGinn struck deep into stoppage time to seal his side's first win in a European Championship finals match.
Northern Ireland moved level on three points with Germany and Poland who meet in Paris later on Thursday. Ukraine remain bottom of the standings without a point. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala