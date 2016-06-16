Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
LYON, France, June 16 A ferocious hail storm forced referee Pavel Kralovec of the Czech Republic to briefly suspend Thursday's Euro 2016 match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland after 57 minutes, with the Northern Irish leading 1-0.
The storm quickly subsided and play resumed soon afterwards. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Toby Davis)
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala