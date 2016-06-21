Football Soccer - Ukraine v Poland - EURO 2016 - Group C - Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France - 21/6/16 Polish team walk the pitch before the match REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

MARSEILLE, France Attacking midfielders Bartosz Kapustka and Piotr Zielinski have been brought into the Poland starting team among four changes for their final Euro 2016 Group C match against Ukraine on Tuesday.

Poland, on four points, will qualify for the knockout stages for the first time if they avoid defeat by their neighbours, who cannot reach the last 16 after losing their first two matches.

Poland coach Adam Nawalka also brought Tomasz Jodlowiec and Thiago Cionek into his team.

Ukraine coach Mykhailo Fomenko, in his last match in charge, made five changes to his starting line-up.

Captain Ruslan Rotan and defenders Bohdan Butko and Olexandr Kucher make their first appearances in the tournament. Midfielder Olexandr Zinchenko will get his first start at Euro 2016.

World champions Germany, level with Poland on four points, play Northern Ireland, on three, in the other Group C match on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ian Chadband)