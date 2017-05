KIEV May 26 Striker Evhen Seleznyov was added to Ukraine's provisional Euro 2016 squad by coach Mykhaylo Fomenko late on Wednesday after he was surprisingly missing from the initial team named last week.

The 30-year-old had helped Ukraine qualify for the finals in France but Fomenko named just three forwards in his initial squad.

Seleznyov joined the team in Sardinia for their training camp, the Ukraine Football Federation said on their website.

The FFU added that Oleksander Zinchenko, who was named in the provisional squad last week, was battling an unspecified injury.

Ukraine are scheduled to play friendlies against Romania on May 29 and Albania on June 3 before they face world champions Germany in their opening game at Euro 2016 on June 12.

Poland and Northern Ireland are also in Group C for the championship, which starts on June 10.

Revised provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Denys Boyko (Besiktas), Mykyta Shevchenko (Zorya)

Defenders: Evhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev), Bohdan Butko (Amkar), Artem Fedetskyi (Dnipro), Mykyta Kamenyuka (Zorya), Oleksandr Karavaev (Zorya), Oleksandr Kucher (Shakhtar), Yaroslav Rakytskyi (Shakhtar), Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar).

Midfielders: Oleh Gusev (Dynamo Kiev), Serhiy Rybalka (Dynamo Kiev), Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Evhen Konoplyanka (Sevilla), Ivan Petyak (Zorya), Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Maksym Malyshev (Shakhtar), Evhen Shakhov (Dnipro), Anatolyi Tumoschuk (Kairat)

Forwards: Arem Kravets (Stuttgart), Roman Zozylya (Dnipro), Pylyp Budkivskyi (Zorya), Evhen Seleznyov (Shakhtar). (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)