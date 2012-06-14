DONETSK, June 14 A six year old boy, whose joyful celebration of an Andriy Shevchenko's winning goal for Ukraine against Sweden became an online hit, has been rewarded with chance to meet his heroes.

Television pictures captured six-year-old Tymur Shamanov's wide-eyed and open-mouthed delight at Shevchenko's goal and the images quickly found their way on to websites.

Shamanov visited the team at their training camp in Kiev on Wednesday and was handed a shirt by Shevchenko and other players.

"This boy came to us, we gave him a shirt. We are very glad that we have supporters like this - maybe one day he will play for the team," midfielder Serhiy Nazarenko told reporters ahead of Friday's second Group D game against France. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Patrick Graham)