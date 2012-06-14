By Simon Evans
| DONETSK, June 14
DONETSK, June 14 A six year old boy, whose
joyful celebration of an Andriy Shevchenko's winning goal for
Ukraine against Sweden became an online hit, has been rewarded
with chance to meet his heroes.
Television pictures captured six-year-old Tymur Shamanov's
wide-eyed and open-mouthed delight at Shevchenko's goal and the
images quickly found their way on to websites.
Shamanov visited the team at their training camp in Kiev on
Wednesday and was handed a shirt by Shevchenko and other
players.
"This boy came to us, we gave him a shirt. We are very glad
that we have supporters like this - maybe one day he will play
for the team," midfielder Serhiy Nazarenko told reporters ahead
of Friday's second Group D game against France.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Patrick Graham)