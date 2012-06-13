WARSAW, June 13 Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Ukraine and France at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk (1600 GMT): * Ukraine have never beaten France and have scored only three goals in six games against them. Those goals were all scored by players in the current Ukraine squad - Andriy Shevchenko and Andriy Voronin, scorers in a 2-2 draw in Kiev in November 2007, and Anatoly Tymoshchuk who was on target in the 4-1 defeat in Donetsk in June last year. * Donetsk is not a happy venue for Ukraine who have yet to win a match there. Their 4-1 defeat by France in the friendly last year was their third defeat in five games in Donetsk. The two draws were 0-0 against Northern Ireland in a Euro 2004 qualifier in September 2003 and a more satisfactory 1-1 with the Netherlands in a friendly in August 2010. * Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko, 35, who netted both his team's goals in the 2-1 win over Sweden on Monday, scored his first goal for his country more than 16 years ago - in a 3-2 away defeat by Turkey in May 1996. * France extended their unbeaten record to 22 matches with the 1-1 draw against England in their opening match of the tournament on Monday. They have conceded just 10 goals in those 22 matches. * Samir Nasri, who got the goal against England, has been on the scoresheet in France's last two competitive internationals. He netted a penalty against Bosnia in a 1-1 draw in Paris last October, France's last qualifying game before the finals. Before that he had not scored for his country in almost four years. * France have not won a match at a major tournament since the 2006 World Cup finals when they beat Portugal 1-0 in Munich in the semi-finals. At Euro 2008 and at the 2010 World Cup, they were eliminated at the group stage, each time with just one point. The draw with England leaves them with a run of eight games without a tournament win. (Editing by Tom Pilcher)