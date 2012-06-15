(Fixes typo in Philippe in last para)

By Simon Evans

DONETSK, June 15 Ukraine and France were level at 0-0 at halftime in their Group D match on Friday at the Donbass Arena after the game was halted for 55 minutes due to a thunderstorm.

Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers took the players off the field in the fifth minute after thunder, lightning and torrential rain descended on the stadium and it was almost an hour before play resumed, with the surface having dried out remarkably quickly.

France's Jeremy Menez, brought into the team for Florent Malouda, had an effort ruled out for a clear offside and then the pacy winger brought a brilliant save from Andriy Pyatov with a close-range strike from a low Franck Ribery cross.

At the other end, Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko brought Hugo Lloris into action, racing on to a long ball and firing at the near post but the French keeper got down well to save.

Pyatov made another brilliant save in the 39th minute to tip over a powerful header from Philippe Mexes, who met a Samir Nasri free kick. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)