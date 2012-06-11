FEATURE-Soccer-European football struggles to find right balance
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
KIEV, June 11 Two goals in six minutes by national hero Andriy Shevchenko led Ukraine to a 2-1 comeback victory over Sweden in their opening Group D game on Monday as the co-hosts joined the Euro 2012 party in spectacular style.
The 35-year-old Shevchenko launched himself at a clipped Andriy Yarmolenko cross to head the equaliser in the 55th minute then lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic at a corner to glance in his second just after the hour as the hosts roared back from a goal down.
Ukraine, the group outsiders, started the match full of running in front of a frenzied home crowd but Ibrahimovic had threatened to spoil their big night when he turned in a low Kim Kallstrom cross to put the Swedes ahead after 52 minutes.
After Johan Elmander missed a glorious chance to level in the last minute, Ukraine sit proudly top of Group D with three points. France and England drew 1-1 earlier in Donetsk. (Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)
NEW YORK/ZURICH, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.