KIEV, June 13 There is no chance Ukraine will be in a state of euphoria when they go into their next Euro 2012 Group D clash against France, coach Oleg Blokhin said on Wednesday.

A simple review of the 2-1 win against Sweden in the opening game and the discussion that followed helped the Ukraine coach temper his players' enthusiasm.

"There was euphoria among the players after the game but we watched the game again and the discussion was not too pleasant," coach Blokhin, who criticised his players for allowing Sweden too many chances in the final minutes, told a news conference at the Lebanovsky stadium.

Ukraine, who lead Group D on three points ahead of France and England who drew 1-1, will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat the former European and world champions in Donetsk on Friday.

"There is no reason to be euphoric because if we lose our next two games, all our efforts will have been vain," Blokhin added.

"Why should be afraid of France, because why be afraid of anyone?," Blokhin said bluntly.

Blokhin would not unveil his line-up, only saying striker Andriy Shevchenko, who was involved in a minor car accident after scoring both goals against Sweden, was fine.

"I would not tell you anyway (who will start) because I myself do not know who will play," he said.

Shevchenko took part in training with his team mates in front of some 1,500 fans at the Lebanovsky stadium, situated inside Mariinsky park, within walking distance of Independence Square.

"Ukraine, Ukraine" and "Sheva, Sheva", sang the crowd as the training session continued in a festive atmosphere.

Temperatures were around 23 degrees, far less than the 33 degrees forecast for Friday in Donetsk, where France suffered from the heat against England.

"Yes I saw that the teams were 'walking' on the pitch," said Blokhin. "I understand that playing in Donetsk at 7pm is not easy."

