DONETSK, June 15 Two goals in three second-half
minutes by Jeremy Menez and Yohan Cabaye gave France an
impressive 2-0 win over Ukraine in a Euro 2012 Group D match
that was halted for 55 minutes by a thunderstorm on Friday.
The players were taken off after five minutes as thunder,
lightning and torrential rain descended on the stadium but when
the game resumed the playing surface was remarkably good and
Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov had to be on top form to keep
out a series of French attempts on goal.
He was beaten in the 53rd minute, though, when Karim Benzema
set up Menez after a quick counter-attack and again when Benzema
again provided the killer ball for Cabaye to shoot home and
reward France's dominance.
Cabaye also hit the post as the sweet-passing French
silenced the sodden home crowd and the win took them to four
points, one ahead of the co-hosts who failed to reproduce the
form that brought them their opening 2-1 win over Sweden.
England, who drew 1-1 with France in their opener, have one
point ahead of their game against Sweden later on Friday.
