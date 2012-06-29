* Ukraine proves critics wrong with trouble-free Euros
* Only real crowd violence was in co-host Poland
* Tymoshenko affair dogs relations with EU
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, June 29 Ukraine kept the embarrassing case
of jailed ex-premier Yulia Tymoshenko largely out of sight, the
West's token protests barely registered and Ukraine, in the end,
threw a smiling, trouble-free party that made it many friends
among Europe's soccer-going public.
The only crowd violence - a persistent fear of organisers at
big soccer feasts - took place not in Ukraine but in co-host
Poland, when Poles and Russian fans clashed early in the
tournament.
So the former Soviet republic, which went into the
three-week Euro 2012 soccer festival dogged by foreign media
charges of racism, homophobia and corruption, has grounds for
saying it proved many of its critics wrong. [
Italy and Spain meet in the final in Kiev on Sunday.
But, once the final whistle has blown on Sunday and the last
drinks' marquee has come down, President Viktor Yanukovich will
have to go back to handling his fractious relations with Europe,
which is troubled by his commitment to democracy, analysts say.
Thousands of European fans were deterred from visiting by
adverse Western media reports, high prices for accommodation and
huge distances between the four match-playing cities.
But a long June of non-stop street partying has brought
thousands of Ukrainians together with those of Europe's football
faithful who did make the long trip to a country which, 20 years
after independence, is still far off the beaten tourist path.
They've drunk, danced and whooped it up in front of the big
"fan zone" screens. Without any common language, they've shared
each other's success on the pitch and helped drown each other's
sorrow.
Despite the huge numbers of foreign supporters - there were
20,000 Swedish fans alone in Kiev - few incidents, racist or
otherwise, have been reported.
Drunken supporters had to be coaxed, or pulled, down from
the graceful chestnut trees that line Kiev's main thoroughfare
at times in the early hours.
But the groups of red-bereted riot police waiting in side
streets in the city centre were only occasionally called to
divide groups of supporters squaring off against each other.
Ukrainians often feel they are accorded second-class status
by the European Union. They could draw grim satisfaction that it
was co-host Poland, an EU member, that saw the only serious
crowd violence with the Polish-Russian fan riots on June 12.
THANK YOU, UKRAINE!
In Ukraine, by contrast, Swedish fans, whose team made an
early tournament exit, held up "Thank you Ukraine!" banners. The
Ukrainian press has carried reams of praise by supporters to the
hospitality they have been shown.
"I have brought my son (aged 9) to every match I could - not
just for the football, but so he could see different people
around him and hear different languages. He told me it was like
standing in a rainbow," said Ihor Shevchuk, 37, a Kiev engineer.
So, in many ways, Yanukovich has good reason to feel he will
be riding a mood of national joy when he hosts Sunday's final at
Kiev's Olympic Stadium.
But analysts say Yanukovich still has to resolve the row
with the EU over the jailing of his political foe, Tymoshenko,
if he wishes to capitalise on the goodwill generated by the
tournament.
"At the people's level, Ukraine was a nice revelation for
the fans but I don't think the successful organisation of the
tournament will shift the perception of politicians about
Ukraine," Olga Shumylo-Tapiola, visiting scholar of Carnegie
Europe, said.
Boycotts by Britain, France and Sweden passed largely
unnoticed as sport carried all before it in the tournament's
opening stages.
The prime ministers of Spain and Italy will attend the
final, officials in Madrid and Rome said, though an Italian
delegation has sought permission to visit Tymoshenko in Kharkiv,
where she is serving a seven-year jail term for abuse of office.
Yanukovich, far from relenting in her case, has allowed his
political allies to pile up more potential charges against his
political foe.
He has done himself no favours either, diplomats said, by
inviting Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is
shunned by the European Union because of his hardline policies
at home, to the final.
Indeed, that is liable to reinforce the Western impression
that Yanukovich is drifting towards Lukashenko's authoritarian
style of rule by his persecution of his political opponents.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel - spared the dilemma of
whether to attend the final by her team's defeat to Italy on
Thursday - said last month that the peoples of both Ukraine and
Belarus were suffering "under dictatorship and repression."
TYMOSHENKO CASE
Ukrainian authorities, anxious to avoid embarrassment, put
the Tymoshenko affair on the back-burner. Tymoshenko's appeal
against her conviction, and a fresh trial on charges of tax
evasion and attempted embezzlement, were postponed until after
the tournament.
Western governments regard the prosecution of the
charismatic 51-year-old as an example of "selective justice" and
want her released.
The affair weighs heavily on Ukraine's aspiration to
integrate into the European mainstream. Milestone agreements
with the European Union on political association and free trade
are unlikely to be signed while ever she is in jail.
Few though would deny that Ukraine confounded its critics by
its organisation of facilities.
The creation of a vast pedestrian-only "fan zone" along
Kiev's main boulevard and central Independence Square turned the
city centre into a vast playground that throbbed and pulsated
with partying - even on non-match nights.
Only the Church and a neo-feminist group fretted: a branch
of the Ukrainian Orthodox church denounced the sinful "monkey"
frenzy of fans, while activists from the Femen group, which says
Euro 2012 encourages prostitution, abused fans and kicked their
drinks off tables.
Femen, it seems, were proved wrong.
The local weekly, Kyiv Post, quoted city sex workers and
monitoring agencies as saying there had been no increase in
demand for sex services during the tournament.
"After the championship started I spoke to girls in Kyiv and
other host cities, and none of them spoke about crowds of
clients," Olena Zuckerman, who heads the Legalife sex workers
protection group, was quoted as saying. "So, people who invested
in the sex business (for Euro 2012) will be disappointed."
Much-publicised charges in the British media of racism in
Ukrainian soccer rang hollow too.
In Donetsk, one of Ukraine's match cities, England fans
towed a mock-coffin through the street, denouncing England
footballer Sol Campbell. He had warned supporters before the
tournament to stay at home "because you could end up coming back
in a coffin."
"If it had not been for the Tymoshenko problem, the Euros
would have really helped Ukraine," said Volodymyr Fesenko, an
analyst of Penta think-tank.
"It was a test for Ukraine to see whether it could handle
such a complicated task as organising the Euros. But our
internal political problems have detracted from any positive
(Euros) effect," he said.
"Chy ye zhittya pislye Evro ? - Is there life (for us) after
the Euros?", ask billboards in Kiev in an ironical aside about
three weeks of fun and celebration.
It's a question Yanukovich might ask himself.
Euro 2012 will be remembered as the moment when sport
brought Europe to visit Ukraine. But, for now, politics are
keeping Ukraine's move into Europe at a standstill.
