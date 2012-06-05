(.)

KIEV, June 5 The Ukraine squad for the Euro 2012 finals comprises the following 23 players:

GOALKEEPERS

Maxym Koval Born: 09.12.92 Caps: 1. Joined Dynamo Kiev in 2010. Made his debut at the age of 17 against Ajax to become the youngest goalkeeper in club's history to play on t he international stage.

Olexander Horyainov Born: 29.06.75 Caps: 2 Goals:0 First called up at the age of 34. The f riendly he played in against Lithuania in May 2010 is his only experience with t he national te am. In th e 19 98/99 se ason he se t a Uk rainian league rec ord by kee ping a c lean sheet in goa l for 943 minutes.

Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 28.06.84 Caps: 25. His potential was first spotted when he was as young as seven, and the scouts weren't wrong. Joined Shakhtar in 2007. A fan of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, known for his ability to stay calm under pressure. Has been a near-regular since 2006.

DEFENDERS

Evhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev) Born: 28.07.87 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. Tall player who once had aspirations to be a basketball player. An explosive character, his skirmishes have caused problems. Made national debut in 2009.

Taras Mykhalyk (Dynamo Kiev) Born: 28.10.83 Caps: 27 Goals: 0. A silver medallist at the European U-21 championship, joined national team in 2006 as a centre-back. Fast, tough and technically sound, but prone to injury.

Evhen Selin (Vorskla) Born: 09.05.88 Caps: 6 Goals: 1. Left-back, newcomer, scored on his debut against Bulgaria in late 2011. A fan of Paolo Maldini of Italy and Brazilian Roberto Carlos, he is the most expensive player at the provincial club Vorskla of Poltava.

Bohdan Butko (Illichivets) Born: 13.01.91 Caps: 9 Goals: 0. Right-sided defender or midfielder, graduate of the national youth and U-21 teams and blessed with fine technique and vision as well as strength and pace.

Olexander Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 22.10.82 Caps: 28 Goals: 1. A regular since 2006, but has a short fuse and is prone to disciplinary problems on the pitch. Was shown a red card during a friendly against Austria in November 2011 after he grabbed an opponent by the throat.

Yaroslav Rakitsky (Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 03.08.89 Caps: 16 Goals: 3. Another Shakhtar graduate, a fast defender who can play centre or left back, Rakitsky is known for his slick passes and strong left foot. Often initiates and joins attacks. Has played for the national team since 2009.

Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 13.05.79 Caps: 20 Goals: 0. Veteran of the national team since 2003. In 2011, Shevchuk changed his style with Shakhtar, where he plays as left back, and became more attacking, scoring his first few goals for the team.

MIDFIELDERS

Oleh Gusyev (Dynamo Kiev) Born: 25.04.83 Caps: 71 Goals: 12. Versatile attacking midfielder who can operate in the centre or as a speedy winger. Started at 17 in a provincial professional club, scored 11 goals in first season. Ukraine regular since 2003, past winner of the Golden Ball of Ukraine annual national prize. Never watches his games on TV.

Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro) Born: 29.10.81 Caps: 56 Goals: 6. Son of a professional footballer, has played 252 games in Ukraine's top league, scoring 24 goals. A fast moving creative midfielder, often shows flawless technique and reads the game well. Suffered serious leg injury in 2011.

Serhiy Nazarenko (Tavriya) Born: 16.02.80 Caps: 49 Goals: 12. Veteran attacking midfielder, now 32, recalled to the squad by Oleg Blokhin in 2011 despite having left former club Dnipro after 13 years to join a lower-league club. Dropped after 2010 World Cup qualifying failure, but returned rejuvenated and scored with stunning long-range shot against Germany in a 3-3 draw last year.

Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev) Born: 23.10.1989 Caps: 20. Goals: 8. Fast, goal-scoring winger, among top scorers in the Ukrainian league after another spectacular season at Dynamo Kiev. Usually plays on the left, but can switch flanks to cut in and score with favoured curled left-foot shot. His goal after 15 seconds in a friendly against Uruguay last September was Ukraine's fastest ever and one of the quickest anywhere in international football.

Evhen Konoplyanka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) Born: 29.09.1989 Caps: 18 Goals: 5. Playmaker with exceptional ball-control and an accurate right-foot shot, made debut in May 2010 as a key midfield link player. Although he plays on the left for his club, has become the main central creative force for the national team.

Olexandr Aliev (Dynamo Kiev) Born: 03.02.1985 Caps: 26 Goals: 6. Attacking midfielder of Russian origin, known for superb free kicks, including goals from more than 40 metres, but less prolific since switch to deeper role as playmaker. Came to Kiev as a teenager, but an exotic social life meant he struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot. A loose tongue and quick temper also landed him in several scrapes with Dynamo and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) Born: 19.04.1990 Caps: 4 Goals: 0.Inspired Ukraine U-19 team to victory as hosts of European championship in 2009 and was top scorer, scoring twice in semi-final against Serbia and breaking the deadlock in final against England. An energetic tackler with a powerful shot, loves to take the initiative and support attacks.

Anatolyy Tymoshchuk (Bayern Munich) Born: 30.03.79 Caps: 116 Goals: 4. Defensive midfielder, the most-capped player in Ukrainian history who can break up attacks and possesses a great range of passing. Joined Shakhtar at 18, moved to Zenit in Russia for $20 million in 2007, leading them to a first Russian Premier League title. Helped Zenit thrash Bayern Munich on their way to UEFA Cup and Super Cup titles before joining the Germans.

FORWARDS

Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kiev) Born: 29.09.1976 Caps: 107 Goals: 46. All-time top scorer and Ukraine's most famous player. enjoyed success with AC Milan, winning Champions League in 2003 and becoming FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004. Career slumped after joining Chelsea for 30.8 million pounds in 2006, and returned to Dynamo Kiev, where he started his career, in 2009.

Artem Milevskiy (Dynamo Kiev) Born: 12.01.1985 Caps: 45 Goals: 7. Built like a centre-forward, but more of a creator than a scorer, born in Belarus, moved to Dynamo Kiev as a teenager and took Ukrainian nationality. Shone at the 2006 European Under-21 Championship where Ukraine reached the final and earned senior call-up for 2006 World Cup. Helped Ukraine to penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland to reach quarter-finals.

Marco Devic (Metalist) Born: 27.10.83 Caps: 20 Goals: 2 Serbian-born striker, made a good career move joining Metalist in 2006, top scorer in Ukrainian league in 2007-08, drafted into the national team in 2008 after taking Ukrainian citizenship. Will join Shakhtar Donetsk officially on July 1. Met alist's top striker, but scored only twice in 20 appearances for Ukraine, good in the air with seemingly uncanny knack of finding space in opponents' penalty area.

Andriy Voronin (Dynamo Moscow) Born: 21.07.79 Caps: 72 Goals: 8. Stocky striker, enjoyed high-scoring season in Russian premier league as captain of Dynamo Moscow. Forceful and hard-working. A product of Chornomorets Odessa youth system, has never played for a Ukrainian club. Moved to Germany aged 16 to join Borussia Moenchengladbach played for other German clubs like FVS Mainz 05, Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin before an unsuccessful move to Liverpool.

Evhen Seleznyov (Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 20.07.85 Caps: 28 Goals: 5. Prolific scorer for Dnipro and Shakhtar Donetsk during the last two seasons. A product of the Shakhtar academy he has good aerial ability and comes on as an impact sub for Ukraine most of the time.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Igor Nitsak, Pavel Polityuk and Richard Balmforth)