FEATURE-Soccer-European football struggles to find right balance
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
June 11 Ukraine 2 Sweden 1 - Euro 2012 Group D result: At the Olympic Stadium, Kiev Scorers: Ukraine: Andriy Shevchenko 55, 61 Sweden: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 52 Halftime: 0-0; Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) Teams: Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev, 3-Evhen Khacheridi, 17-Taras Mykhalyk, 2-Evhen Selin; 11-Andriy Yarmolenko, 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 19-Evhen Konoplyanka (22-Marco Devic 90+3); 18-Serhiy Nazarenko; 10-Andriy Voronin (14-Ruslan Rotan 85), 7-Andriy Shevchenko (15-Artem Milevsky 81) Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Olof Mellberg, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson; 6-Rasmus Elm, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson (21-Christian Wilhelmsson 68), 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 20-Ola Toivonen (8-Anders Svensson 62); 22-Markus Rosenberg (11-Johan Elmander 71) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
NEW YORK/ZURICH, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.