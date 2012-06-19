(Adds slug, no change to text)

By Simon Evans

DONETSK, June 19 Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko announced he will retire from international football after his country's elimination from Euro 2012 with a 1-0 defeat by England on Tuesday.

Shevchenko told reporters he intends to says his farewell in a friendly game before standing down from national team duty. (Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)