Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko reacts during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

DONETSK Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko took part in a squad training session on Monday after earlier being rated by the team doctor as having only a 50-50 chance of playing in Tuesday's final Euro 2012 Group D match against England.

The talismanic 35-year-old striker, battling with a knee injury, was among players taking part in practice at FC Metallurg's training ground in Donetsk.

Earlier, doctor Leonid Mironov, speaking on Studiya 1+1 channel, said the tissue was still swollen in Shevchenko's knee which took two blows in the Group D loss to France and win over Sweden.

Shevchenko, who scored both goals in his side's 2-1 win over the Swedes, missed training on Sunday because he could not bend his knee joint properly, Mironov said.

The co-hosts must beat England to have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)