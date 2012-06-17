KIEV, June 17 Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko missed training on Sunday and is doubtful for Tuesday's Group D game against England which will decide who goes through to the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

Shevchenko, who scored both goals in the 2-1 victory over Sweden in their opening game, suffered two painful blows to his knee in Friday's match against France, Ukraine spokesman Oleksander Hlyvinsky said.

Co-hosts Ukraine lost 2-0 to France and have to beat England in Donetsk to go through to the last eight.

Hlyvinsky said the injuries sustaied by the 35-year-old Shevchenko had generated fluid on the knee that doctors were trying to drain off.

Shevchenko's absence would be a huge blow to Ukraine who have struggled defensively and rely heavily on the attacking instincts of the former AC Milan and Chelsea player. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Ken Ferris)