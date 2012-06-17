Soccer-Scotland must be at their best to beat England -Snodgrass
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
KIEV, June 17 Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko missed training on Sunday and is doubtful for Tuesday's Group D game against England which will decide who goes through to the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.
Shevchenko, who scored both goals in the 2-1 victory over Sweden in their opening game, suffered two painful blows to his knee in Friday's match against France, Ukraine spokesman Oleksander Hlyvinsky said.
Co-hosts Ukraine lost 2-0 to France and have to beat England in Donetsk to go through to the last eight.
Hlyvinsky said the injuries sustaied by the 35-year-old Shevchenko had generated fluid on the knee that doctors were trying to drain off.
Shevchenko's absence would be a huge blow to Ukraine who have struggled defensively and rely heavily on the attacking instincts of the former AC Milan and Chelsea player. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Ken Ferris)
MANCHESTER, England, June 7 England's Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March's friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.