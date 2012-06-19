(Adds details)

By Simon Evans

DONETSK, June 19 Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko announced he will retire from international football after his country's elimination from Euro 2012 with a 1-0 defeat by England on Tuesday.

Shevchenko told reporters he intends to says his farewell in a friendly game before standing down from national team duty.

The 35-year-old, who is his country's youngest and oldest goalscorer and record marksman with 48 goals in 111 appearances, was on the bench v England due to a knee injury.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Shevchenko began the tournament in grand style with both goals in the co-host's 2-1 comeback victory over Sweden.

Shevchenko's current deal with Dynamo Kiev is due to expire in July and he has expressed interest in a move to North America's Major League Soccer.

Ukraine coach Oleg Blokhin said after the England defeat he was looking to younger players ahead of the qualifying campaign for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil which starts in September.