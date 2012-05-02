Kiev May 2 Ukraine's first choice goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovsky has been ruled out of next month's Euro 2012 championship with a shoulder injury picked up in a domestic match last week that will keep him sidelined for at least three months.

"Instead of preparations for the Euro 2012, I will have an operation on my shoulder joint ligaments and undergo rehabilitation," the Dynamo Kiev keeper was quoted as saying by his club's official website (www.fcdynamo.kiev.ua/).

"The most important thing is for the operation to be a success. I expect my rehabilitation to take three months."

The 37-year-old's absence will be a major blow for the side who face England, France and Sweden in Group D of the month-long tournament being co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland.

Renowned for his penalty saving ability, Shovkovsky, who has 92 caps, became the first goalkeeper in World Cup history not to concede a goal during a penalty shootout at the Germany tournament in 2006.

Ukraine will now go into the tournament with a shortage of experienced keepers after Oleksandr Rybka was suspended for using a banned diuretic and Andriy Dykan looks set to miss the finals after picking up a serious injury in March.

"I am desperate to be fit enough for the Euro 2012 tournament but time is passing and I understand that my dreams of playing are vanishing," he was quoted as saying last week. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by John O'Brien)